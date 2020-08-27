A few years back I ran across this comparison thought, and I have updated some of it for you.
A basketball in my hands is worth about $19. A basketball in LeBron James’s hands is worth about $37 million. A baseball in my hands is worth about $6. A baseball in Ryan Braun’s hands is worth about $16 million. A tennis racquet is useless in my hands. A tennis racquet in Serena Williams’ hands is a Wimbledon championship. It depends whose hands it’s in.
A rod in my hands will keep away a wild animal. A rod in Moses’ hands will part the mighty sea. A sling shot in my hands is a child’s toy. A sling shot in David’s hand is a mighty weapon. Two fish and five loaves of bread in my hands is a couple of fish sandwiches. Two fish and five loaves of bread in God’s hands will feed thousands. It depends whose hands it’s in.
Nails in my hands might produce a birdhouse. Nails in Jesus Christ’s hands will produce salvation for the entire world. It depends whose hands it’s in. As you see now it depends whose hands it’s in. So put your concerns, your worries, your fears, your hopes, your dreams, your families and your relationships in God’s hands because — it depends whose hands it’s in (author unknown).
The worth of “things.” The world tells us that the more you have the happier you will be. There was an Old Testament belief that the rich were especially blessed by God. Today, some may have swung so far away from that old understanding of blessings, that they say having money must be a sin. Even so, let’s go for it anyway because it feels so good.
If you have read the scriptures, you might find that it isn’t about how much money you have; it is about our integrity in the use of our blessings and good stewardship of what we have. No matter what we have in dollars, by worldly standards it will never be enough. The more we make the more we will want. It is a part of our human condition. In God’s eyes we are rich without anything.
We are called to share the money because we have it to share, doing the work that God places before us because we can. We have been given the blessings. I have heard some of you talk to others about “my faith or my church” with such love and pride. You claim your faith or church as yours. If we talk the talk, we must also walk the walk to keep the faith, to keep the church.
Deuteronomy 4:9 says, “Be on guard and watch yourself closely so that you don’t forget the things your eyes saw and so they never leave your mind as long as you live. Trach them to your children and your grandchildren.” What value system will you give to the next generations?
Worldly wisdom says that money can even buy a good reputation. God says it is about integrity. How we treat each other is more important than how much money we have. Poorness in life is valued by all we have misused and abused. Richness in life is valued by the worth of how we live into our blessings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.