I look at Facebook just enough to see a bunch of people trying to convince me that my religion is under attack. Since I am a Christian, in a majority Christian nation, and the same color as the largest ethnic group, living in the freest nation on the planet, I was a bit surprised to find out that my faith was under attack. Evidently, what is a firm indicator of attack is someone saying, “Happy Holidays” or “Seasons Greetings.”
I couldn’t help myself but had to unpack them. Happy Holidays is a contraction of Happy Holy Days. Just as All Hallows Evening was contracted to Halloween, Happy Holy Days was contracted to Happy Holidays by continuous use. The Season of Advent, the four worships before Christmas, were considered sacred and special. St. Nicholas’ Feast Day was Dec. 6. St. Lucia Day is Dec. 13. The day that celebrated the Immaculate Conception of Mary is Dec. 8, and Dec. 17 is the feast day to recognize Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem.
Then there is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. And let’s not forget the twelve days of Christmas, Dec. 25 to Jan. 5. There was so much holiness being celebrated and the society was largely illiterate, so Happy Holy Days became a great and sincere way for Christians to greet each other.
Season’s Greetings, or Seasons Greetings, or Seasons’ Greetings, became an inclusive way to add Thanksgiving, as well as competing Christian and secular calendars, as well as significant Jewish communities and businesses, to this compressed season, and has been used by such malcontents and political misfits as Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. In a free country, if people want to be polite and inclusive, what is really wrong with that? They might not know I am a Christian. When someone wishes me Seasons Greetings, I usually say, “And to you, and a Merry Christmas!” I am yet to offend anyone.
In La Crosse, I saw a marquee for a building that read, “Happy Greetings Season!” The business was owned by Hmongs. I am sure that as they tried to grasp English, the religious pluralism of the United States, along with the commercial baggage attached to anything stores can get their hands on, this business was sincerely trying to fit in and be nice. The business was a combination dry cleaners and Hmong Funeral Home.
I guess I am Christian enough, and secure enough in my Christianity, that I am not offended by people being polite. No one who ever said Happy Holidays or Seasons Greetings to me was implying that I was an idiot for worshiping Christ. And for that matter, some of the people whom I have heard say Merry Christmas weren’t sincerely wishing anyone well either, as they said it to appear religiously correct yet it didn’t stop them from backstabbing or sharing malicious gossip. Christianity is not merely words but more often an action.
I guess I don’t buy into the whole Christianity is under attack narrative. It is a free country and with that freedom people can make all sorts of choices. Most of the time those choices do not harm me. When their choices can potentially harm me, chances are the powers that be have already made them illegal.
Our elected officials on both sides of the aisle can and do say Merry Christmas as an expression of their personal faith. I have myriad choices for Christian stamps available at the post office. More so, might I add, than my Jewish neighbors or practitioners of Kwanzaa. The Christian symbols and messages far out-shelve the religiously neutral ones at every business I go to.
I am a Christian religious leader and have never had a Facebook post pulled or an article shredded. Christianity’s biggest problem is not Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays or Seasons Greetings, it is Christians not being very Christian, such that non-Christians wouldn’t want to have anything to do with us.
CK Chesterton, along with other famous men of his era, was asked the question: What is wrong with the world? Many people took the opportunity to rant about things they didn’t like — politicians, taxes, indecency, etc. Chesterton gave the purest and most honest answer of any of them: “I am.”
The biggest attacker to the Christian greets the Christian in the mirror every morning. And not liking what they see, or liking it too much, they post on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.