Have you ever read any Dr. Seuss books? I was surprised this week to discover how long ago some of my favorite books were written. “The Cat in the Hat” was written in 1957 — over 60 years ago!
I was studying the passages of Romans 14:1-12, which begins with this verse:” Welcome the person who is weak in faith — but not in order to argue about differences of opinion.” It occurred to me that the Apostle Paul would have appreciated Dr. Seuss. He would have realized that his letters and Dr. Seuss’s rhymes are often trying to get across the same message.
For example, listen to the beginning of the “Butter Battle Book:” “On the last day of summer, ten hours before fall . . . my grandfather took me out to the Wall. For a while he stood silent, then finally he said, with a very sad shake of his very old head, ‘As you know on this side of the Wall we are Yooks. On the other far side of this Wall live the Zooks.’
“Then my grandfather said, ‘It’s high time that you knew of the terrible horrible things that Zooks do. In every Zook house and in every Zook town every Zook eats his bread with the butter side down! But we Yooks, as you know, when we breakfast or sup, spread our bread,’ Grandpa said, ‘with the butter side up. That’s the right honest way!’ Grandpa gritted his teeth, ‘So you can’t trust a Zook who spreads bread underneath!’”
By the end of the book, the Yooks and Zooks have escalated into all-out war over who is right — butter side up or butter side down. In Romans 14, Paul was warning us that some of our fights about right and wrong make about as much sense to God as a fight about how you butter your bread. Paul goes on to cite two examples: whether it is right to eat meat, and whether there is still to be one specific day for Sabbath. These were real issues to the early Christians. Did the Jewish rules about what to eat and about Sabbath hold for these Christians? Some said yes, some said no and the battles began.
He calls some people “weak” while others “strong” — but which are which? The weak are willing to forgo meat and keep the Sabbath — which Paul says is not necessary — but later Paul will caution us that it is better to abstain from eating meat than to tempt weaker Christians into going against their conscience by imitating our behavior. The strong know that God does not require them to keep the Jewish law, but their behavior can lead others into trouble. It all gets very muddled when you concentrate on who is right and who is wrong here.
That is exactly what Paul points out. We are to welcome one another in faith, but not to quibble over opinions. Focus on your own behavior, he tells us. Do you do what you do in order to honor God? Then what you do is right. Do the other people do what they do to honor God? Then they are right, too. If you are all living for the Lord, you are on the right path. If you are focused on judging the other person’s behavior, then you have probably wandered off the path.
Scripture says we are many parts of the same body, working together, honoring God. When one side seems to be working against another, the two need to find a compromise and adjust until they learn to work together to get the job done. Then it is never the same as it was, yet there is now a new way.
Life is not a competition to see who is right. 1. Share your concerns. 2. If you think you are right — suspect thyself! 3. Try to view from another perspective. 4. Consider compromise — through prayer, discussion and discernment. 5. All can grow through the experience as you move closer to perfection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.