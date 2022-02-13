“Get out of bed — people die there!” was the mantra of the pleasantly crotchety old janitor in my first parish. I thought it was his translation of the old Protestant Work Ethic.
As I thought about it, I thought of the wisdom of many of the sayings we have concerning being industrious. “The early bird gets the worm” was often quoted to me but I hoped to do better than worms. In college, on one of the doors in my dorm was “The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.” I liked that one.
My baseball coach said, “An hour in the morning is worth two in the afternoon.” Later I learned that this is true physiologically — the human brain is cleanest and freshest and most efficient in the morning.
Mammal brains shrink during the night, but only if we are sleeping, and fluids wash over the surface of the brain removing the proteins and plaques that have clogged the nerve endings over the course of the day. This recharges the nerve endings and makes efficient use of the noggin possible. This is why often the first thing we have to do in the morning is visit the bathroom — to get rid of those naughty chemicals that your kidneys so faithfully removed.
It is also why sleep deprivation is such a bad thing because it is only during sleep that the brain is cleansed and recharged in this way. Often when we stay up cramming for an exam what we learn is not retained for a long period of time because it was a used up brain taking the test.
We develop these wise maxims to reinforce the good habits that make us better people. And when we think back we often find fairy tales and fables that have the same message. A little child might not understand “An hour in the morning is worth two in the afternoon” but they do understand that the industrious pig with a brick house was safer from the wolf than the lazy ones with their houses of sticks and straw.
Doctors were often ridiculed for saying “Take two aspirin and call me in the morning.” People often thought that this was a brush off from the doctor who wanted to do other things than take care of patients. But it is amazing how often that remedy worked because a rested body and a cleansed mind was what greeted the next day.
How many wise maxims, how many fairy tales and fables, are taught today? I tend to think not many.
How many people are tech smart but essentially stupid because they do not have the wisdom of the ages? How many people can navigate social media but do not have the common sense to know they are being lied to?
I think about this because I am a grandpa now. Do I teach my grandchild how to navigate the modern world or do I give him the age old wisdom that allowed his ancestors to survive long enough to pass on the genetic material that made his life possible? Can I be both? I realize that by the time he is age 3 he will be helping me use my smartphone. Can I help him be wise?
My janitor friend later relayed to me that he had been mangled badly in Korea and was carried out by his CO, who jerry-rigged a straw into his knee to serve as an artery. He was in the hospital for over a year recovering from his wounds. His mantra, “Get out of bed — people die there!” was what they said to each other in the ward to instill the will to live, to get them to think beyond their injuries and to a future they wanted to live to see.
“A penny saved is a penny earned.” “Make hay while the sun shines.” “Look before you leap.” “Better to be silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt” (Mark Twain). ”If all you have is a hammer then everything looks like a nail.”
Who is teaching these things these days? Where? Are we too busy to hear them?
