One can look at a map of the United States and see where the various Native nations called home. Scottish and Irish maps show where the various clans held sway. My family had two clans, two sub-tribes called the Yabbuts and the Yassos. The Yabbuts would hear a point be made and inevitably respond with, “Yeah, but……”
It sure is a beautiful day.
Yeah, but it is supposed to rain all day tomorrow.
Wow, the farmers got a million dollar rain today.
Yeah, but I just washed my car.
Here comes the snow.
Yeah, but the stupid weatherman said it was going to be here an hour ago.
The Yabbut Clan tended strongly toward pessimism and had an extremely long memory for wrongs and hurts. Partly, also, I think it was a charade for laziness because they could Yabbut you into giving up.
We should weed the garden
Yeah, but it will weed easier after tonight’s rain.
We should weed now that it rained.
Yeah, but we’ll trample the soil and make the garden hard.
Yabbut, yabbut, yabbut. Yabbuts also had an acute sense of fairness.
I asked you to fold the laundry.
Yeah, but Tildersheim didn’t do the dishes.
The Yassos were, of course, different. The Yassos would respond agreeably to comments with something that would accent the feelings.
It sure is a beautiful day.
Yeah, so you want another cup of coffee?
Wow, the farmers got a million dollar rain today.
Yeah, so how does another piece of pie sound?
Here comes the snow.
Yeah, so want to go bowling?
Sometimes they didn’t get past Yasso because they felt so good they’d run out of words.
Man, oh man, these lawn chairs are sure comfy.
Yeah, so………
Yabbuts never were short of words.
Man, oh man, these lawn chairs are sure comfy.
Yeah, but they cost a pretty penny.
You must know by now that I am from the Yasso Clan. Mostly because the Yasso Clan was just happier. The Yabbuts were never happy.
Yeah, but you’re late. Yeah, but you’re early.
There was just no forgiveness in the Yabbuts. They had an ideal of perfection yet fully expected that their ideals would not be met. They were complainers and because we live in a broken world they never lacked for material to complain about. And even if something was pleasurable or enjoyable in the present they could throw a wet rag on it.
That was a beautiful song.
Yeah, but she’s no Hank Williams.
Oof! What can you do? The Yabbuts have atrophied their optimistic brain so much that anything positive wanders in that cavernous part of their melon essentially homeless.
Yeah, so you accept and find humorous. True, and mostly I do that. But every now and then one of the Yabbuts gets put in charge of the family reunion, or gets put on council or chairs the stewardship committee, then things aren’t so funny. So I seek out the company of Yassos. The progenitors of the Yasso Clan were prolific and there are Yassos everywhere. Besides, they like to respond to life by drinking or eating or doing something fun. Who wouldn’t want to hang with them? The Yassos’ fondness for the past and their enjoyment of the present make the future seem something to look forward to. I try to build up the Yasso Clan wherever I go. I admit the Yabbuts sometimes have a superior propaganda machine and can take fear mongering to new lows. YEAH, I am a man of faith. I believe that the arc of history and the promises of God warrant optimism. I believe that now is good and the best is yet to come so I work to fix what is broken and celebrate what is right. I believe the Yassos are on the side of the angels.
