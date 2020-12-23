He was an old farmer who kept a pristine place. The farm was small but modern. Except for one old building. He was even putting new cedar shingles on it, which was an extravagant gesture even though it was a smallish roof by farm standards.
Being a baby pastor and a city kid I openly wondered why such an obviously frugal and forward thinking farmer would put money into an unused, old building.
“I lived there for my first seven years. The four Jersey cows were below and we lived above them. After we built the first farmhouse the upstairs became a loft that we turned into a granary. After we built the cow and hay barn the bottom level became a chicken house. After we built the chicken house the bottom level became a workshop. I cleaned it up a few years back and now it pretty much is the same as the day I was born in it — minus the four Jerseys and a cat.”
I toured it. The bottom level still had four stalls and one could still smell the unique aroma of straw, alfalfa and cream. The upstairs had two beds built into the walls with drawers underneath and it was obvious where the small cookstove had been and it was easy to imagine where the dinner table sat. The footprint of the building couldn’t have been more than 16 by 20 feet.
“It was really cold the January I was born. So I was birthed in the bottom part where we could get some warmth from the Jerseys. It is exactly like the farm we left in Norway. People above, cows below. The floor was always nice and warm.” He smiled. “Norwegians invented heated floors.”
I heard many times, “Take your shoes off! What – were you born in a barn?!” My little brother (he must have heard someone say it) said, “No, but Jesus was.” That was not a career move on his part but it was kinda funny.
For only three generations have most of us been born in a hospital. Before that, it appears, many of us may have been born in a barn. Maybe Jesus’ birth in Beth-Lehem is more similar to how most people were born into the world than it is unique. Jesus did not come to be unique — he came to be one of us, he came to be common.
Merry Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.