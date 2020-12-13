Not long after her 90th birthday, my grandma fell at her residence. She would never regain the mobility to live independently. She would spend the last five-plus years of her life living in nursing care. The facility where she lived was nice and served by dedicated staff. Grandma hated every second of her stay in what she called the “prison.”
My grandma was not unique in her belief. The transition from independent living to long-term care is quite difficult for nearly every senior that I’ve met. People grieve loss from their former way of life, mourn distance from loved ones, and many know that long-term care is the beginning of life’s final chapter. The median life expectancy for nursing home residents is five months, according to some studies.
We are currently living in a nursing home crisis within our country. Less than 1% of this nation’s population lives in long-term care facilities. These residents have accounted for nearly 40% of U.S. COVID-19 deaths.
I also know from a decade-plus in the ministry that one’s social health cannot be separated from their physical health. This is why seniors will often quickly decline physically and mentally after the loss of their spouse. According to AARP, social isolation is associated with a 50% increase in dementia risk and nearly a 400% increase in heart-related fatalities.
Over the years, I’ve walked alongside many parishioners whose quick decline was brought about by losing their will to live more than any sickness.
Recently the British newspaper The Metro highlighted the plight of a 100-year-old nursing home resident Doreen who, after eight months of lockdown separation from family, has been prescribed anti-depressants for the first time in her life as she’s proclaimed her wish “to die.”
Over the last several months, I have encountered similar sad scenarios.
Before the pandemic, a friend called to say that her mom had been placed in hospice care. Daughter had served as mom’s primary caregiver for several years. When mom began to require skilled nursing, she moved to nearby long-term care facilities. Daughter would visit and call her mother daily. Upon the start of COVID, in order to slow the spread in-person visits were forbidden. Daughter and mom were limited to try to communicate behind windows. Mom would spend her last weeks in this world in near-complete isolation.
Recently, I was talking to a 100-plus-year-old congregation member who is unable to leave her room, let alone visit with family members who long to see her regardless of their ability to socially distance from others.
I must admit that I get frustrated hearing others talk about COVID. People are described in terms of stats, from cases to hospitalizations to deaths. Very little discussion seems to take place regarding the quality of life for those in life’s last chapter.
In my experience, nursing home administrators and staff have always been well-meaning. I don’t envy the challenges they face to keep the residents “safe” and “healthy.”
When I would visit in her final years, Grandma retained her lifelong ability to be a social butterfly around “young” and “old” alike. Yet, when I would sit down with her for meals with her fellow residents, she would be unable to maintain conversations. Her table mates would be either cognitively, hearing or communication impaired. This is why she longed for visits from family members. It gave her an opportunity to raise her voice and cuss, hoping to get a reaction from her minister grandson.
My Grandma passed away 19 months ago. I am glad that she didn’t have to live through the COVID pandemic. I know that her spirit would have been crushed being separated from her loved ones and the outside world.
I’ve grown wise enough to know there is no such thing as universal good family advice over my years in the ministry. COVID has made planning difficult for the upcoming Christmas season. People have debated what’s the appropriate course with their aging loved ones. One thing that I can say for sure is that I know what Grandma would have wanted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.