Another summer, green grass (that has to be mowed each week), fresh vegetables (that have to be planted, cultivated and picked and processed for canning or freezing). Fresh strawberries all throughout June to pick, fresh raspberries all July to pick.
Have you ever heard anyone say: “I moved to the lake to relax and fish, but I only got out there a few times last year.” Or “We moved up here to get away from the city, but all I do is wash towels and change beds for company.” Or “We finished planting corn just before first crop of hay was ready, and we finished haying just in time to cultivate and spray the corn.” Or “I retired four years ago and I’m still waiting for things to slow down. Someday I’m going to take time just for me!”
Summer is now over half gone; it is fleeting. How are you faring? Are you already awaiting winter’s return and a slow down? In my pre-pastor years, as a retail clerk at the dime store, my used bookstore and in selling collectibles, summer was a mixed blessing. I loved being busy, yet as summer wore on, so did my patience. Some customers often could be hot, cranky, sticky, whiny, pushy and always in a hurry.
Summer can do this to others and to us. So how do we cope, besides starting to put out our little signs saying “Think Snow!”
Now, maybe that isn’t you. You may be lounging your way through summer just reveling in the time and temperature. Maybe it is all easier this year because of COVID-19. Probably not, as now we have added masks to the situations.
The story in the book of Mark (6:30-32) tells how the disciples had gathered around Jesus to tell him all that they had done and taught. They had been sent out by Christ. The mission they carried out was none other than Jesus’s own mission.
He had commissioned them and given them the authority over unclean spirits. They were excited. They went out pumped to do God’s work. They were on a high, healing, casting out demons, sharing the good news of their leader, the Messiah. They felt good about their accomplishments and miracles.
Jesus listened and then said to them, “Come away, to a deserted place all by yourself and rest a while.”
What would that mean for you? When Jesus asks us to come away, it doesn’t have to be more work. Jesus will lead us and not leave us. When Jesus says come alone, it means away from distractions, just you and God. When Jesus asks us to rest, it is to give us time to restore and renew our whole being.
Scripture says: “For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.” They were so into their work that they were forfeiting meals. “And they went away in the boat to a deserted place by themselves.”
Jesus directed them away from the work. Sitting back to relax — anticipation of a break, winding down. Jesus often went to a quiet place to reflect on the things that were happening and to pray for strength for the future.
We can get caught up in the excitement of our work. Then we can come to God, excited, yet out of breath, exhausted yet ready for renewal. God will listen and then lead us to peace.
Take some time to “smell the roses” or lead another to them. See the Creator’s miracles of life that sit dormant for a good portion of the year up here. God is giving it to us in full bloom.
