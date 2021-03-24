All of us want to accomplish greatness of some sort in our lives, and that is part of God’s plan, too. Yet we may never see or know of it in our lifetimes. Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the Vine-grower.” John 15:1
God the farmer? I can almost see him (her) in bib overalls. Scripture says we are made in God’s image. And I have seen many a farmer wearing their bibs; actually, I may have that image thing backwards — I am not real sure what God looks like. Even so, it was Jesus who planted (get the pun) the farmer image in my head.
This scriptural analogy can and has related to people from when it was said by Jesus until today. God plants the vine — Christ, and from the vine the branches develop — us. We need to be open to God coming to us also through the Holy Spirit. We can produce fruit though we do not always see or know what kind of fruit our branches will bear.
God will judge the fruit. This frees us to rely on the Creator’s Grace. What difference will it make if I produce fruit or not? Do you know the Starfish story? As the old man walked the beach at dawn, he noticed a young man ahead of him picking up starfish and flinging them into the sea. Finally, catching up with the youth, he asked why he was doing this. The young man explained that the stranded starfish would die if left until the morning sun.
“But the beach goes on for miles and there are millions of starfish,“ commented the old man, “how can your effort make any difference?” The young man looked at the starfish in his hand and then threw it safely in the waves. “It makes a difference to this one,” he said.
Phillip was called by God’s Spirit to join an Ethiopian traveling from Jerusalem back home. He invited Phillip to help him understand the scriptures. Phillip proclaimed to him the good news of Jesus and the Ethiopian heard it. They came by some water and the Ethiopian asked, “What is preventing me from being baptized?” So, Phillip baptized him and the Ethiopian went on his way rejoicing.
Phillip allowed himself to be used to bear fruit and for the Ethiopian it made all the difference. You might be thinking: “I look at other people’s fruit and mine don’t look too good . . .” Don’t compare yours to others and don’t judge others. Let God be the judge of the quality of the fruit.
At a United Methodist general conference, Bishop Huie from Arkansas used the metaphor of the vine in a beautiful way. One brief quote of hers is: “Now did you notice that in Jesus’ metaphor that branches don’t go around pruning other branches off the vine.” Mark Twain wrote, “I am a great sublime fool. But then I’m God’s fool, and all His works must be contemplated with respect.”
Producing the right amount of fruit is a team effort. I am the vine and you are the branches, and God is the vine grower. If that is really the way that God evaluates us, it does not allow us any basis on which to measure ourselves off against one another. It is not a question of who is more useful, or more important, or a more significant witness. No basis for division or pride. Not the musical and the unmusical, the big givers and the just-scrape-bys.
The educated and the ignorant. The well-spoken and the inarticulate. The well-qualified professionals and the welfare dependent. The married with family and the single. The polite and the profane. Not even the faith-filled and the doubters. You are just abiding in Jesus, the vine, or you are not. If you are, you will be fruitful, if you are not you’ll be like a branch that’s been detached from the vine. Rootless and rapidly drying out.
Contemplate the fruit you are producing. Is it a branch connected to the vine, intermingled with the other branches, all producing together? God will be the judge. Remember if it is “in God” and “of God” it is good!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.