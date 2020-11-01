The alarm goes off at 5:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. My husband Bob begins his day and leaves for work. I roll over and go back to sleep. No second alarm is set for me. Eventually, I am re-awakened by a dog, or a tractor in the yard, but even then I laze in prayer for as long as I can.
This last Friday morning, as I was snuggled, warm and cozy under a pile of quilts, I thought, “This must be heaven.” I don’t really know what heaven will actually be, but this must be a part of it. Even so, I had to get up and the illusion was quickly gone.
In our lives we can experience moments of heavenly quality, but they are mostly fleeting. We are not meant to live every moment on earth as if in heaven, but we get glimpses of how great it may be and we yearn for it.
The apostle Paul wrote to the Ephesians and to us, about how to obtain God’s heaven here on earth. Paul has put God in control and authority of his life and wrote from that place within himself. We say similar words of faith about God when we say the Lord’s Prayer: “Thy kingdom come; thy will be done on earth as in heaven.”
God’s will is a plan for our lives; each one different as we are different. We are given passions and talents for specific parts of God’s plan for creation. God’s kingdom of heaven comes when we live into who we are called to be. Paul in essence is saying to the Ephesians, “Through Jesus we can claim an inheritance to heaven. As we get to know Christ better, we find out who we are and what we are living for.”
The world presses in with its own will and calls for us, and that is difficult to deny. Our insecurities and human-ness keep us failing to reach perfection in God’s callings for us, but even then, we can be forgiven and live toward our calling.
Before we even understood there was a plan for each of us, the Holy Spirit was already working within us. As we learn and receive Christ’s message of truth, we believe in the plan and things begin to happen in us via the Holy Spirit. In these times, we get a glimpse of heaven on earth; when God’s kingdom comes and God’s will is done on earth as it is in heaven.
You may not recognize them as heavenly moments, but within them you have become a “saint.” In the New Testament the word “saints” is the most commonly used title for Christians. It literally means “holy ones” and was used to refer to the Jesus followers — set apart for God, accepting of Christ’s life for them, and open to receiving the Holy Spirit.
It is similar with how we acquire better spiritual health and become examples for others. We need to keep learning and processing who God is calling us to be; not over-doing it and then turning others away with our zeal, but to find the rhythm of energy that Christ is offering to each of us as individuals and combining it with the energy of others to bring some heaven on earth.
We are never alone in this work. Christ is our energy, the Holy Spirit is ready to work within us, and there is a cloud of witnesses — the saints, who have gone before us to help clear the path.
All of those saints from whom you learned about God, all of those who were a Christian example for you, all of those who let the Spirit guide their lives, as you observed. Many of them have gone on to the real heaven, but many of them surround you today, within and outside of buildings.
When heaven and earth come together, we are standing on Holy Ground, and we can know that there are angels all around, that is the time to praise Jesus as we stand in God’s presence on holy ground.
