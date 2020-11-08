The peace was there before Christ, it is innate in all humanity, but sometimes we have to dig deep to find it. Luke 1:68-79 is Zechariah’s song. In these verses Zechariah tells us about the hope we have when we find that inner peace:
• Saved from our enemies
• Saved from the power of all who hate us
• Light for those sitting in darkness
• The ability to serve God without fear
• Peace within us
Zechariah lived in a time when it was very difficult to believe in God’s power. For his whole life he was oppressed by the Romans, a government that took what it wished from the Jewish population, forcing them to work to pay heavy taxes, leaving little for themselves and their families to live on. If that wasn’t bad enough, his own Jewish religious leaders made life complicated by taking the Word of God and embellishing it with rule upon rule, until it was difficult to enjoy the little that they had.
Add to this his personal demons, as his wife had not been able to produce a child, who would care for them as they were advancing into their old age and to carry on the family name. This alone was a huge obstacle in their culture. Zechariah found little peace within himself, yet as a good Jew, he went through the motions of taking his turn tending the temple fire.
On this day it was different. While doing his duty, the Holy Spirit came to him and told him Elizabeth would conceive now, at her advanced age and he would have a son. Zechariah argued with the Holy Spirit, a human response which seems reasonable after he had prayed for years for this child and surely given up all hope. So God made him mute, unable to speak for the length of the pregnancy.
There is a lot of fear that can be found in the nine months of child bearing. When it was my turn I remember telling myself, over and over that women had been delivering babies since the beginning of time and today almost all survive childbirth, and so would I. We are all apprehensive of things we can’t understand and that are new experiences.
That is why God, as the Great Creator, gives us a nine-month gestation time to contemplate and meditate on what is to happen. It’s not just about the birth but it is about the rest of your lifetime as a parent.
Zechariah had this time to plan and prepare, to pray and process, and watch for the miracles that he found happening before him through Elizabeth’s pregnancy and the visit from Mary. He used it to find peace within himself. To surrender his disbelief and fear and replace it with the trust in God that brings forth the peace within us.
Like Zechariah, there are times when we are just going through the motions of church, of prayer, of singing. If we want the “deep within” peace, we have to dig deeper and think greater.
We are now only a short time away from Christmas. If you aren’t prepared in your heart enough to know God’s peace, I give you this line once again from Psalm 122: “For the sake of my relatives and friends, I will say, ‘Peace be within you.’”
