It was the middle of October. The weatherman said, “Tomorrow, three inches of white stuff.”
What could he possibly be talking about? Snow? You have got to be kidding. Everywhere I went that day there was disbelief, whispers and rants. We are not ready yet!
Dread was settling in on me. Memories of last year’s long and harsh winter filled my brain. The community gets quieter in October as summer residents and the snowbirds fly south. The rest of us start to prepare for winter: save the plants, cover the shrubs and “put the garden to bed.” But, I wasn’t ready to hunker down into hibernation just yet.
I became a prophet, calling out to anyone who would listen, “Do not fear, the first snow of the winter won’t stay.” Of course, someone had to remind me of the Halloween blizzard of 1991. It was an impressive storm in many respects, and it is still remembered by many people across the Northland. During the height of trick-or-treating, the storm began as rain, then changed quickly to freezing rain and before the evening was over, it was snowing.
It continued to snow for two more days, with final totals of 36.5 inches at the Duluth Airport and 45 inches in Superior. A large area of more than 20 inches of snow covered most of the northwest quarter of the state. At times the snow fell at a rate of two inches per hour and was accompanied by thunder and lightning. In addition, winds gusting to 40 mph created huge snowdrifts and zero visibility. Who of you who went through it could have forgotten? Of course, I hadn’t forgotten it, I had just moved the memory to the part of my brain where I store the things that scare me.
So the now dreaded day of current predictions arrived beginning with rain. A bad omen when it reaches a certain temperature outside, which it had, and turned it to snow.
Along with the snow arrived an evening visit from our 4½-year-old grandson. He showed up in a snowsuit. He peeled off layers and we began our normal playtime with little trucks, tractors and blue playdough (the favorite color for both of us). From there we rotated through many other activities, including back to the playdough once or twice more.
Then we paused to see that there was now about two inches of the white stuff on the deck. One glance and the first thing he said was: “Gramma, can I go out and eat some snow?” I told him “A little, off the top.” As the snow continued to come he scooped up large handfuls of the stuff — eating some, throwing some and laughing and giggling as he lay down to make the first snow angel of the season, while catching flakes in his open mouth.
Somehow, I found myself bundling up to join him in a snowball fight and to take pictures of his snow angel. It took a 4½-year-old to help me find great joy and thanksgiving in those three inches of snow. By morning it was gone; even so, I am keeping those pictures, the ones from the camera and the ones in my heart to keep me going this winter.
The snow will be back . . . and so will the visits from angels that travel this journey with us.
