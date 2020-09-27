Re’pondes s’ill vous plait? RSVP: reply requested, please answer. Reply if you please.
What is the etiquette involved for one invited to a banquet? Emily Post says, “Once the invitation is received, ‘the guest’s obligation is to reply as soon as possible.’ Once the invitation has been accepted, it must at all costs be honored.” “Nothing,” wrote Emily Post, “but serious illness or death or an utterly unavoidable accident can excuse the breaking of a dinner engagement.”
Many of us were taught or have learned proper etiquette, including “use the outside fork for the salad,” or “it is not proper to wear your white shoes after Labor Day.” These are things and understandings that now keep changing as to what is fashionable today. Yet what would be our right responses to God?
Recorded in the Book of Matthew is a Parable Jesus told about a King who prepared a wedding celebration for his son. He sent his servants to call those invited to the party, but they didn’t want to come. Again, he sent a second invitation saying a grand meal is prepared, everything is ready. Come! But they paid no attention and went away — some to their fields and their businesses.
The king was angry and told the servants that those invited weren’t worthy. So, he told the servants to go to the roads on the edge of town and invite everyone you find to the wedding celebration. So, they did and gathered both evil and good. The party was full of guests. One person had come with his own agenda and a bad attitude and had to be thrown out “into the farthest darkness.” Then Jesus said, “Many are invited, but few people are chosen.”
The king invited some who didn’t accept the expected RSVP requested reply. He asked again. Now the food was ready, and no one was coming. He drops that invitation and asks others. Sort of like asking the football second string to come in to play. The response is great. They come, grateful to be invited. Well, all but one. Who has come for more than the food or the party? Did he come for the glory to brag about later? Was he rude? Did he use the wrong fork? All we know is that his attitude or behavior got him thrown out.
God calls us to be a part of God’s Kingdom. Many rebel and refuse. Others come but make no attempt to be a part — which then shows through in their attitude or behavior. God wants us ALL. But in our freedom of choices, we are the ones that don’t make it possible.
Here are some suggestions:
1. Learn the etiquette. You can’t behave properly if you don’t know the expectations. The Bible is a good place to start. Micah 6:8 says, “He has told you, human one, what is good and what the Lord requires from you: to do justice, embrace faithful love and walk humbly with your God.” Check out the parts that tell “What would Jesus do?”
2. RSVP. Give God a response. Even if it is an unsure one. God can work with that. If it is a yes, let it be at least sincere.
3. Attend with the proper attitude, remember who the host is. This is not your party — it is God’s, your Creator and the Creator of the whole universe. Let God be in charge — only God should shine. If you say, “I’m just happy to be here,” consider if that is enough to stay.
4. Gently help others with their attitude. When Aaron and the people built a golden calf to worship, Moses pleaded with God for them. Pray for those who may not have the right attitude. Don’t get angry with them, leave that to our benevolent God who loves us even when we do not deserve it.
The kingdom of God is here and now. You are invited, don’t wait until the feast gets cold.
