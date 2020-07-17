This past week I found myself at a familiar place for lunch, Main Street Tacos (for the record, I had steak fajitas “Pastor Chad style” and they were wonderful).
As I sat at one of the outside tables watching all of the bustling activity on our historic Main Street, I overheard a conversation where one person was sharing with another that she was here for a visit for a few days. From what I could tell it was her first time in Hayward. I heard her reference the beauty of the Northwoods (they really are magnificent). I heard her reference how brutal the winters must be here (for the record there is no bad weather, just bad clothing). Then, I overheard her say, “This town would be nothing without all these tourists.”
My first thought was to be a little taken aback, but then as I thought further I knew what she meant. So much of our town is, indeed, driven by tourism and it does fuel our economy.
But I will humbly and lovingly say this: take the tourists away and this town would still be something.
It would be something because of the quality of people who live in this town.
People like Dalton Hessel, aka The Northern Nerd (look him up on Facebook!). Dalton is someone who loves this town as much or more than any other person that I know. School teacher, writer, poet, photographer, small town media maker, he really makes this town a better place.
Here’s another one. Mimi Anderson serves with so much kindness at the Middle School. Mimi was one of the first people who I remember meeting when I moved here and I don’t think that I’ve ever said it, but I was impressed with her then and still am now.
This town would be something because of the character of the people who live in this community.
Over the past two and a half years that I’ve been in Hayward I’ve watched so many people demonstrate such high character and servanthood in our community. I recently saw this demonstrated by a local businessman who told his employees at the onset of COVID-19 that he would do everything in his power to continue to see their incomes remain unchanged. That ought to be motivating to all of us.
Beyond this, Hayward would be something because of the way that this community cares for each other and treats each other with respect.
The Hayward community cares for one another in a way that is rare in our world today. When the Hecker family suffered a major loss, I watched our community rally around them in a way that was breathtaking. I have seen this happen, too, for so many who have suffered major loss and hurt in their lives.
I see this mutual respect among the pastors of our community. A number of us gather each month and when we do it is not in a spirit of competition; instead, it is a group of fellow travelers who are sharing the journey with one another. Our churches vary in theology, size and approach, but I count all the fellow clergy in this community not as my competitors but as my friends.
So I would want you to know that without the tourists, this town would be something for a whole lot of reasons.
Now, there is no doubt our economic realities would be vastly different if the tourists were gone (so I encourage you to spend freely while you are here), and in no way am I resentful toward having tourists in our community. You make this community an even better place, but even without the tourists this town would be way more than nothing.
I once heard it said, that “small towns make up for their lack of people by having everyone be more interesting.” I think this is true for the Hayward community, and the more you get to know this town I think you will realize how much this town really has going for it.
I absolutely love this town and I trust that you do, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.