God has not called us to sit on our pile of abundance, but to be generous in sharing it with each other and those outside our doors. I invited you to feel with your heart instead of just thinking with your brain and then to “think greater.” You can.
Have you stopped by the thrift store in the former Sunset Motel? There are many cool things for sale and the proceeds go to support New Reflections: Pathways of Hope, giving housing and shelter to women in children who need a place.
Have you ever put some money in the Salvation Army bucket over the years? This also helps those in need in our community. Have you ever paid $20 to get a share (two laundry baskets) of food at Ruby’s Pantry? It is for everyone and you can share that food with your neighbors. Have you ever mentored a child in the arts, a sport or academically?
Have you supported the community by volunteering somewhere like Fishing Has No Boundaries, one of the food shelves, the thrift stores, supporting other nonprofits, Friends of the Library, or one of the land or water preservation programs in the area? The list could continue of places to give of yourself in the Hayward area.
The exercise of listing all that we do giving ourselves in mission and ministry can helped you realize how much we are able to do working together as a community. As a pastor, I often get so busy “doing,” that I don’t realize that you as the community may not be able to see the whole picture.
We can feel really good about all of that, but it should not be about the “pride” in what you, or I or all of us together have done, but Thanksgiving at what God has made it possible for each of us to be a part of. We can only do anything at all because our Creator has given us the ability and talents to be creative ourselves, and through the encouragement and lead from the Holy Spirit nudging us forward.
We can just follow the path God put before Christ and know that Christ through the Holy Spirit is continually teaching us. Part of that path is walked in thanksgiving and encouragement for others.
In 2 Corinthians 8:10-12, the Apostle Paul writes these words of encouragement to the church at Corinth. Though 2,000 years ago the same message could have been written for us today. Listen to what Paul says, reading from The Message Version of the Bible:
“So here’s what I think: The best thing you can do right now is to finish what you started last year and not let those good intentions grow stale. Your heart’s been in the right place all along. You’ve got what it takes to finish it up, so go to it. Once the commitment is clear, you do what you can, not what you can’t.”
The heart regulates the hands. This isn’t so others can take it easy while you sweat it out. No, you’re shoulder to shoulder with them all the way, your surplus matching their deficit, their surplus matching your deficit. In the end you come out even.
I can’t say it any better than that. Once the commitment is clear in your mind for you, then you do what you can, not what you aren’t able to. It is between you and God to decide. I know that God will provide what is needed, for the ministries that God would have us do.
Your commitment from all that you have: time, talents, finances, prayers, all of it together, decides what we can do together. We need commitments for all parts of the missions and ministries for them to happen.
Today I invite you to review your commitment for this season and beyond. I think it is good for us to do this once in a while as a reminder of who we are as we continue to receive God’s gifts in our lives. It isn’t just for the people who are members of a church or a specific community group, but for all, who with a Christian heart, are called to serve God.
None of us can do this alone, but together we become a “greater thought” for the future of our community and for our world. You can be filled with pride as you process this, but not for what you have done, rather that you have listened to God’s call to serve others and we are accomplishing great things in the name of Jesus Christ, to the Glory of God.
