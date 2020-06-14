The headlines read in such a matter-of-fact way, but they are beyond simple words on a page. They are sobering, gut wrenching and flatout grief inducing.
“Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot dead in February in Brunswick, Georgia, after two white men chased him, believing he was a burglar.”
“The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man, identified as George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.”
In the wake of these senseless acts our country has hit a boiling point.
Protests abound.
Rioting in the night.
Demonstrations in towns both big and small.
Looting of storefronts and big-box stores.
In the words of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, “We have been sitting on a powder keg for some time and it has burst. The unjust death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer ignited tinder piled up by centuries of systemic racism in America, strained and broken relations between police and the black community, economic disparity, a pandemic that’s exacerbated everything and a partisan political climate that only grows hotter like the actual climate and pours on more fuel.”
One might hope that we in the northwoods would somehow be immune to the waves of unrest happening across our country, but this affects us locally as well.
The headline today in the Sawyer County Record read, “Memorial For Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard Set On Fire.” Just reading those words made me want to vomit. I’m sickened by the continual racial divide that still exists in our country and the daily hurt, fear, and abuse experienced just because of a person’s skin color. Racism of any flavor isn’t a bad habit. It isn’t a mistake. It is sin.
Further, I confess to God and to you that I personally have been more concerned with being called a racist than I have been in actually attacking racism.
So over the past number of days, I’ve wanted to offer something redemptive in the wake of all that has occurred and is still occurring.
“Don’t be silent,” so many have said.
“Use your platform,” others have urged.
“To be silent is to be complicit,” is the overriding theme these days.
Yet I do fear that I might be like those who have nothing to say, but say it anyway.
Noise pervades our world and even more so in these hours. We are like those who my grandfather used to speak of that are “well-intentioned but ill-informed.” We love a good conspiracy theory and salivate over any news story that amplifies our particular viewpoint.
Our political affiliations only further amplify the volume of debate and division in our midst. Collectively as a people, we have our positions and opinions, but so often lack even trace amounts of the grace and teachability needed to truly listen and learn from those with a differing perspective.
Further, a friend of mine recently said, “nuance is a casualty of violence. It seems to die alongside the victims.” You see, we are no longer people who converse. Instead we debate loudly and we post prolifically and pontificate politically. Instead of talking to one another we click and comment and scroll and carry on.
So how do you say something without adding to the noise?
Is it even possible in today’s highly charged climate?
I keep asking God, “What would a wise person say in the face of all that is occurring in our time? How would a wise person respond? What would a wise person post on social media?”
It seems there are at least a couple things that a wise person would say in moments like these.
First, I need to listen. Please note that I intentionally state this in a personal way. No doubt we all need to listen, but the need for active, engaged, non-defensive listening starts with me. I need to listen in such a way that I am not listening to respond, refute or rebut. I need to listen to understand.
I am white and grew up in a white world, and while it’s true that I’ve always had friends that were people of color, the sad fact is that I know very little of what it means to be a person of color. My understanding of living with skin that is a different color than my own is minimal at best.
I have never been pulled over “for being white” but my friends of color know what it feels like to be pulled over for the color of their skin.
I have never been referred to as “pretty decent for a white guy,” but my friend John Hooks knows how it feels to be told that he was “pretty decent for a black man.”
Outside of travel globally, I have never known what it feels like to be in the minority. Yet, in Sawyer County alone, 3,142 of our neighbors have a skin color that is something other than white. They know all too well what it feels to be in the minority.
I have a lot to learn and at least for me, learning happens best by listening in person. Online is good for so many things and social media is a great place for stating a particular position. But, it seems to me that very little actual listening happens there.
My friend Jordan Baker wrote about this so well: “I have seen so many people saying things about ‘unfriend me if you don’t like my thoughts.’ This just further isolates people and can easily cause people to become more divided because they only will listen to what they like. How about we actually listen and seek to understand? How about instead of telling people to unfriend you or you unfriend someone, you actually listen.”
I need to listen to people of color — face to face — and I am ashamed to say I haven’t done that enough. I’d also like to do that with some cops I know. It is abundantly obvious that we have a problem in this country, and my sense is that a wise person would realize that a solution will never come until we actually hear each other, beyond the comment boxes.
Yet listening is not synonymous with silence, so here is one more thought that I sense is rooted in wisdom. This one comes from my friend Santes Beatty who recently said to me in a listening moment, “Racial reconciliation isn’t a movement. It’s the gospel.”
Did you get those words?
“Racial reconciliation isn’t a movement. It’s the gospel.”
We all would do well to be quiet and listen to the Holy Spirit through the voices of our black and brown brothers and sisters. Esau McCauley reminds, “There is a God who loves you and died so that you might know him. This love is sufficient to gather the divided peoples of the world, even when all the politicians and philosophers fail.”
As a follower of Jesus Christ, showing honor and value to all people is central to what it means for to follow Jesus. Living and loving all people isn’t an option for me to embrace only on my good days. I gave up that option when I surrendered my life to follow the rabbi born in Bethlehem.
Further, living and loving like Jesus is not something that was thought up by us. Instead, it is the clear marching orders for any man, woman or child that seeks to follow after Jesus.
This is what the Bible says in John 3:16-17: This is how much God loved the world: He gave his Son, his one and only Son. And this is why: so that no one need be destroyed; by believing in him, anyone can have a whole and lasting life.
God didn’t go to all the trouble of sending his Son merely to point an accusing finger, telling the world how bad it was. He came to help, to put the world right again. Now is the time for us to live and love like Jesus like never before and to show the world a better way so that all people are valued and loved like Jesus. That’s the only way to live like Jesus.
Again, this is not an option for those who call Jesus Lord, it’s the only way we can bring the long overdue change our world, country, community and God’s church needs.
I saw this truth lived out in a scene from the life of Fred Rogers. In 1969, when black citizens in the United States were not permitted to swim in community pools alongside white people, Fred Rogers introduced a black police officer character to his television show named Officer Clemmons. In one poignant moment he invited Officer Clemmons to cool his feet with him in a small, plastic wading pool. Mr. Rogers then helped Officer Clemmons to dry his feet.
Remind you of anything or anyone?
“After dinner, Jesus poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him.” (John 13:4-5).
In the end, there is no tidy solution to the racial divide within this country. Reconciliation takes time and face to face relationships: barbecues, prayer meetings, hugs and handshakes.
And without question, the solution will come over dinner tables more than in the pixeled battlefield of cyberspace where all are bold and brilliant. Let us as followers of Christ, recommit to love others as we love ourselves. Let us recommit to reach out to others with the life changing message of the Gospel. Let us recommit ourselves to not simply see the world as it is, but as it should be, and do everything in our power to make it happen. That’s what the church should be doing today, and everyday, until Christ returns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.