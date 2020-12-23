Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED... .Mixed precipitation is expected today but will transition to all snow, heavy at times, from west to east throughout the day. The transition to all snow will occur early over western portions of the Northland. In addition to the snow, strong northerly winds will develop from west to east as well and continue into Wednesday night. Blowing snow could result from these winds and quickly reduce visibilities at times. Wind chills could be as low as 30 degrees below zero in some areas from the combination of strong winds and cold temperatures. Most areas will see impacts from this storm diminish late Wednesday night but the South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow showers through Friday with additional accumulations likely. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&