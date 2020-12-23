As we approach Christmas via COVID past and a vaccine future, each day seems to bring change of some sort. With somewhat cheery voices we sing along to the Christmas carols, remembering Christmases past when we sang in groups of carolers, choir members and concerts.
It is somewhat sad, but we hear ourselves saying over the phone or through an email “next year will be great again.” We have hope for the future, yet it is still 2020.
This year, the loss of a close friend two weeks before Christmas has made it difficult to keep up with my Christmas “to do” list. I found myself on the couch in the evenings wrapped in a blanket because of the slight chill that I kept getting. My brain moved to reminiscing about friends and memories, as tears rolled down my face.
I hear myself — as a pastor — telling others that tears are cleansing and help us grieve. So I turn on a sweet/sappy Christmas movie and I weep. After the movie, I do feel better because they always end with a smile. Even so, I am exhausted from expelling so much energy that I need to go to sleep.
When I awake the list of Christmas things to be done by the 24{sup}th{/sup} is daunting. So, Step 1, I write it on paper, a long list. Step 2, I number it in order of the priorities for the days ahead. Step 3, I begin to cross off all of the things that just won’t get done by Dec 25. At first, I felt guilty for even considering what I have just done.
My next thought was: “Christmas just won’t be the same this year!” I felt guilty for about five seconds and then I laughed out loud. Not much in 2020 has been the same as any other year of my life and, most importantly, I believe that we will never repeat this year again. Praise God!
I hope that you can also have a few “Be Still and Know That I am God” moments as well this Christmas. Peace and blessings, as always.
