Psalm 100: Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come into his presence with singing. Know that the Lord is God. It is he that made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him, bless his name. For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.
How many of you memorized this verse? When I first learned them, the lines that I was most confused by some of it: “Know that the Lord is God.” This is a powerful statement, with much more meaning when said with the emphasis on the last two words. God, the one true God. We are thanking the Creator of the Universe. Do you realize how big this God is? How big is the God in your life?
Big enough to be thanked with at least a small, simple thank you? How much thanks? How often? Seven times? Seventy times seven? Forgiveness comes to us at least that often from this one, true God. Paul says we should pray unceasingly; is it the same with thanks? Should we be thanking God, giving the Creator all the credit, all the time?
“He made us.” So, if God wanted more thanks why didn’t he make it an automatic response in us, built right in? And of course, the answer to that one comes with the gift we are given of free will to choose for ourselves. God wants to know if we will remember to be thankful. The Psalmist wrote Psalm 100 to remind us who we are and who God is.
“We are God’s people, the sheep of God’s pasture.” You have to have read some more of the Bible to not be offended that you are being called a sheep, and animal. This Psalm is attributed to King David, who grew up as a shepherd boy. These words are from his own backyard. Our yards may look different, but we can understand that he meant it as a term of endearment to be called “God’s sheep.”
“Enter his gates with thanks; enter his courtyards with praise!” So many things have changed in the last 4,000 years. Can you imagine life without cars or TV? Only camels and campfires? We should realize that without deeper study of those times, without exploring the passages of scripture that come before us, our knowledge is limited.
The only gates I could think of were “heaven’s gates,” those I intend to enter with thanksgiving in my heart someday, pearly gates, streets of gold, all good stuff for eternity. Yet the sheep’s gate was the one that the sheep entered after living in the pastures, day and night, for most of their lives. At the tabernacle or temple, the sheep’s gate was the one they entered for slaughter.
Whoa! Hold on! What was that? Is there another gate I can use? I want to have the heaven’s gate we have sung the words “I will enter God’s gate with Thanksgiving in my heart.” Upbeat, happy! Is there a different scripture for me? What was David thinking?
Thankfulness is an attitude. If you go into everything feeling owed by the world, focused on yourself, assuming that you go through alone and your life had no purpose except your own self-focus, then you would have little to be thankful for and the sheep’s gate will be really scary.
But if you face the gate and all of life knowing that it is only the sheep’s gate on this, one side and God’s gate on the other side, there is no fear in giving of yourself to God’s work for others and a lot to be thankful for.
It isn’t always easy. We give as we can, our attitude needs adjusting at times. Sometimes it takes a long time to get to the attitude that leads to thanksgiving. Those can be growth times until we can get better at it. We are all in this together. Receiving a simple thank-you can make all of the difference in your day. Sharing one can make someone else thankful, when they hadn’t really thought to be.
