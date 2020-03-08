Are you wondering what this pastor does on vacation?
I slept 8 to 10 hours most nights, which is more than I get most nights at home. While sitting on the side deck, in the shade, watching the ocean go by, I read and/or listened to four books (two mystery novels, one social action and one historical fiction). I read articles in four travel magazines, which introduced me to the Swiss Alps in summer, the Panama Canal, the Australian Outback and a few other places I might want to visit someday.
I ate enough that even with walking 7,000 to 10,000 steps each day, I still gained 3½ pounds. Actually, not too bad considering the variety of food — I ate raw, smoked salmon, escargot (snails), watermelon/tomato Gazpacho and all kinds of unique and wonderful flavors. For desserts I ate the things that aren’t served very often at my house, such as lemon chiffon with a dollop of crunchy meringue on top, Creme Brulee and Tiramisu. Dinner every evening was about two hours long, enough time to leisurely enjoy our food and get acquainted with other passengers on our journey.
It was a seven-day cruise around the Caribbean. On our day in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, I did a chair-lift ride over the rainforest, took a Jamaican bobsled down and back up the mountain, and the chair-lift ride back down through the rainforest. It was all breathtaking. Even so, what really took my breath away was walking through a spring-fed pond (brrr) and climbing up through a 180-foot tall/800 foot long waterfall holding hands in a 21-person chain as we helped each other with climbing each step of the way. (To see it go to www.dunnsrierfallsja.com.)
I bought a few trinkets, while avoiding the tax-free/duty-free diamond markets. I won’t mention anything about the temperatures there, because it isn’t fair or kind to do that here in these early months of the year. I met many wonderful, new people and gather them into my mind and heart now when I start to shiver.
Even so, I was ready to come back to Hayward and be with those hardy souls who continue to bravely face the cold each day.
Where did I find God? In the faces around me, especially the three people who went out of their way to make this a vacation: JoBelle and Mcgyver, both from the Philippines. She brought me a Diet Coke every evening at dinner time, and he served my dinner. One evening they had time to share part of their stories with us. The third is Wibi, our cabin steward, who made my bed every morning and left animals shaped out of towels for us on our bed each night.
A week without Wi-Fi — no calls or emails. God knew what I needed and I came home refreshed and ready for work. Now that is a vacation! After all, even God rested on the seventh day, so we would know that it is important to take care of ourselves.
How about you?
