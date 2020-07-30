The Hayward United Wolfpack Soccer Club has added a game to their schedule, as they will play a non-league game against Hibbing United at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Hayward Soccer Complex on Hwy. 63 North (across from the KOA Campground).
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Wolfpack will travel to Merrill for a 2 p.m.game against Lobos FC in WPASL action.
