Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) will not host its annual Ski Swap, the pre-winter event that typically marks the opening of the winter ski season.
Because of COVID-19, the swap will not occur because of the need for very wide spacing and the need to eliminate crowding, which typically occurs at the SWAP. Over the years, all SWAP proceeds have been directly re-circulated to support local cross-country ski trails.
This summer the HASTA ski/walking trails at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital were mowed four times, and will be mowed again this fall. The mower gets most of the brush, but there may be briars that could use a trimming. If you are going out walking this fall, you may want to bring along your hand brush cutters/brush nippers.
Last spring the association’s old snowmobile was sold and a new snowmobile was ordered to groom the trails, which will be in great shape for the new snowmobile when it arrives.
Financial support from the ski swap, membership fees and donations have kept the hospital trails in good condition. This year, because of the need to cancel the organization’s only major fundraiser, HASTA is asking members to add a little extra to this year’s membership checks. Membership and financial support are appreciated.
Checks can be sent to: HASTA, P.O. Box 1175, Hayward, WI 54843.
For information and to keep up with events and trail conditions, visit HASTA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HASTA Trail.
