Labs across Wisconsin ran thousands more coronavirus tests since Wednesday than they have in any single day prior, as state health officials reported an increase of 472 new positive cases Thursday.
The 472 cases make up about 5% of the 9,410 tests processed since the day before. The previous record for tests in a single day was set Wednesday at just over 6,000.
It comes as no surprise, as the National Guard has fanned out across the state to conduct massive testing operations in hopes of diagnosing those who are ill and getting a better grip on how many in the state have the virus. Gov. Tony Evers also announced earlier this week that he would spend nearly $260 million on test kits and local health departments so they can conduct their own testing.
The percentage of positive tests announced Thursday is down slightly from Wednesday's 8% positive tests, which Department of Health Services secretary designee Andrea Palm called a good sign. The percentage of positive tests is one metric state health officials are watching to determine when the state could begin to reopen under Evers' former stay-at-home order.
To date, 177,123 Wisconsinites have now been tested for the virus, more than 163,000 of which have come back negative. On Thursday, 13,885 people had tested positive, and nearly six in 10 of those patients have recovered.
Four hundred and eighty-seven people have died as a result of complications from the virus, an increase of six from Wednesday.
Evers also announced on Thursday that he would infuse Wisconsin's long-term care facilities with $100 million in federal CARES Act funding, targeted at places most at financial risk during the pandemic. Of the state's 376 current investigations into facilities with outbreaks of the coronavirus, just under half of those are occurring in long-term-care facilities.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that 398 patients across the state were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 126 of them in the intensive care unit. The percentage of patients who have required hospitalization for their illness during the pandemic remains at about 16%.
On Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in each county of the state stood as follows:
5,556 in Milwaukee County
2,177 in Brown County
1,166 in Racine County
921 in Kenosha County
576 in Dane County
527 in Waukesha County
493 in Rock County
316 in Walworth County
171 in Washington County
161 in Outagamie County
148 in Fond du Lac County
141 in Winnebago County
131 in Ozaukee County
121 in Dodge County
82 in Eau Claire County
78 in Grant County
77 in Sauk County
76 in Sheboygan County
67 in Jefferson County
61 in Calumet County
57 in St. Croix County
49 in Green County
47 in La Crosse County
45 in Chippewa County
36 in Columbia and Shawano counties
35 in Marathon County
34 in Door County
32 in Kewaunee County
31 in Oconto County
30 in Pierce County
29 in Clark County
28 in Manitowoc and Marinette counties
24 in Crawford County
22 in Juneau County
20 in Dunn County
19 in Waupaca County
16 in Lafayette and Monroe counties
15 in Douglas and Jackson counties
14 in Richland County
13 in Trempealeau and Vernon counties
12 in Green Lake County
11 in Barron, Forest and Iowa counties
Nine in Polk and Wood counties
Eight in Portage County
Seven in Sawyer and Waushara counties
Five in Buffalo and Vilas counties
Four in Adams and Rusk counties
Three in Bayfield, Lincoln and Marquette counties
Two in Ashland, Florence, Iron, Menominee, Price and Washburn counties
One in Burnett, Langlade, Pepin and Taylor counties
Note that state totals are frozen once a day and may not reflect numbers put out by local health departments.
Contact Madeline Heim at 920-996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @madeline_heim.
