The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) along with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) will conduct an electronic and telephone public involvement meeting from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, to discuss the replacement of Smith Lake Creek culvert on U.S. Highway 63 in Hayward.
There will be a short presentation on the project at 10 a.m., and then there will be a chance for callers to ask questions or offer their input on the proposed work.
In addition to replacing the culvert, other work planned includes new apron end walls with heavy riprap and replacement of the disturbed US 63 roadway section including storm sewers, inlets, manholes, sidewalk, pavement markings and signs.
A portion of US 63 will be closed for the work; passenger vehicle traffic will be detoured via State Hwy. 27, Railroad Street and Beal Avenue, and truck traffic will be detoured via County Road M and State Hwy. 77. Construction is scheduled for fall 2022 or fall 2023.
