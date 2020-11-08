MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported a new daily high of more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases — another new daily record.
The Journal Sentinel reports Saturday's total of 7,065 confirmed infections is more than 900 cases higher than the previous record, set Friday with 6,141 cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The state first passed 6,000 daily cases on Friday, and Tuesday and Wednesday of this week also saw record-setting numbers of new cases.
The 7,065 positive cases made up 37% of the 18,928 test results reported Saturday by the state health department. The seven-day average of new cases also rose again, hitting 5,394, which is the highest weekly average to date, according to DHS.
The state health department also reported 45 more people have died, bringing the state's death toll to 2,301.
