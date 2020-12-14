MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has surpassed 4,000 deaths due to complications from COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services reported Saturday.
Health officials confirmed 50 new deaths in the last day, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,041 since the pandemic began.
WBAY-TV reports the grim milestone of topping 4,000 deaths comes after the state confirmed its first case 311 days ago. It also comes as as the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans.
Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall and the 31st highest per capita at 73.4 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 199 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
There were 1,064 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
State health officials say out of 13,642 new test results released Saturday, 4,059 people tested positive for the coronavirus.
