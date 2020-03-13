Representatives of the Wisconsin Sport Show, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire, have announced the event’s first ever cancellation. The cancellation is in acordance with Governor Ever’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Wisconsin Department of Health’s recommendations for the cancellation of all events with over 250 people, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions may be addressed to lisa@wisportshow.com

More information will be available at the event’s website at www.wisportshow.com.

