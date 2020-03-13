Representatives of the Wisconsin Sport Show, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire, have announced the event’s first ever cancellation. The cancellation is in acordance with Governor Ever’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Wisconsin Department of Health’s recommendations for the cancellation of all events with over 250 people, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Questions may be addressed to lisa@wisportshow.com
More information will be available at the event’s website at www.wisportshow.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.