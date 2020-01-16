The Wisconsin Singers return to Hayward with their 52nd season show, “Hold on to Your Dreams,” with 7 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18 at the Hayward High School Auditorium.
The production will feature the best of the past 40 years of pop music, with a concentration of big band sound, Broadway-caliber song and dance and the classic Badger spirit — featuring the top talents of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The audience will experience a tour around the USA in the “City of Dreams” medley and musical theater fans will recognize the “Broadway Dreams” medley, featuring songs from classic shows like “West Side Story” to current hits from “Newsies” and “Finding Neverland.”
Kids will love and be entertained by the “Magical Memories” medley, with Disney songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen” and many more.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating and are available from Marketplace Foods courtesy counter (general seating only); at Lori’s Card & Gift on Dakota Street (general and reserved); or from Hayward High School Choral Director Ben DiSera by mailing a check (payable to Hayward High School Choir) or money order to Hayward High School, Attn. Ben DiSera, 15930 W 5th St. Hayward, WI 54843.
The box office opens at 6 p.m. the night of the performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for reserved ticket holders and at 6:45 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.
For more information, contact DiSera at bdisera@hayward.k12.wi.us or (715) 638-9549.
