A popular event returns to Hayward next week, after a two-year hiatus, when the Wisconsin Singers perform at Hayward High School with shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
The Wisconsin Singers, a group of student musicians and dancers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, present “Come Alive!” for their 54th season. The Wisconsin Singers’ shows feature Broadway-style choreography with a big-band sound.
“Come Alive!” will celebrate live music from the past five decades of American pop music, with more than 40 songs. Artists covered will range from oldies by Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to modern-day hits from Lady Gaga and Elton John. They also perform musical songs from shows such as “Kiss Me Kate,” “Pippin” and “Chicago.” The shows is family-friendly for all ages, as it also features music from cartoons and Disney movies.
The Wisconsin Singers always end with UW spirit songs, singing with Bucky to Badgers football game Fifth Quarter classics “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity” and “Jump Around.”
Hayward High School choir students will open the show and perform onstage with the Wisconsin Singers in a joined production number.
The Wisconsin Singers troupe has been coming to Hayward for many years to perform, having started when former HHS choral director Georgie Edgington first brought them to the school. Current choral director Ben DiSera continued the tradition up until two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live shows. In the past, several Hayward High School alumni attending UW-Madison have been a part of the Wisconsin Singers.
There are general seating and reserved tickets for sale. General seating tickets can be purchased at Marketplace Foods, and both general seating and reserved tickets can be picked up at Lori’s Card & Gift on Dakota Avenue. Tickets also will be available at the door.
For more information, call DiSera at (715) 638-9549.
