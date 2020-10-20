Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY... .LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&