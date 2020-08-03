MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The daily count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday as the state added one more death.
The state Department of Health Services reports 922 newly confirmed cases, raising the number of confirmed infections in Wisconsin to 54,924 since the pandemic began. The daily count was down from Saturday, when 1,062 confirmed cases were reported.
Wisconsin reported an additional death on Sunday, raising the state's death toll to 948.
The seven-day average of new cases on Sunday was 871, down slightly from the previous day.
People ages 20-29 continue to account for the largest percentage of people in Wisconsin confirmed to have the virus, at 25%.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.