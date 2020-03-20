MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is encouraging people to go online for faster service delivery of unemployment insurance (UI) benefits.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DWD's Unemployment Insurance Division is experiencing heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.
The online site for up-to-date information and to apply for unemployment benefits is at: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/.
For employees
The majority of people applying for unemployment benefits can complete their claim online. Receiving unemployment benefits is a two-step process:
• Apply online. The week one becomes unemployed, file an application online and do not wait to file. More information, instructional videos, and how to apply is available at: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply/.
• File weekly claim. After applying online, each person will need to file a claim certification each week. This will require one to answer a series of questions and continue to file a weekly claim certification for each week to receive benefits. More info is available at: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/handbook/english/contentspart3.htm
DWD also has a helpful claimant handbook: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/handbook/. It contains important information and instructions about eligibility for benefits and how to protect ones rights for those benefits under the Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance law.
For employers
Employers can find information on:
• Payment options (https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/payments/).
• UI employer online services (https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/).
• DWD has a helpful Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance Handbook for Employers: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui201/.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
For frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 Coronavirus and Wisconsin Unemployment Benefits visit the following link: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui.htm.
If having difficulty finding the information needed, then use the search bar located at the top of each page by typing in keywords.
