COVID-19 hits home

For the time being, living with the COVID-19 pandemic has changed day-to-day life worldwide.

Wisconsin health officials report another jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 707 positive cases of the coronavirus. That's more than 120 cases since Wednesday, when 585 positive tests were reported.

The number of deaths in Wisconsin caused by COVID-19 stands at eight.

Milwaukee County has the most cases, 347, followed by Dane County with 114.

