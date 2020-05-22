A 95-year-old Winter woman, Beatrice C. Stoner, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Winter Thursday, May 21.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of State Hwy. 70 and County Hwy. W in Winter.
Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County Emergency Medical Services and Winter Fire Department.
The initial investigation indicates that Stoner was driving a 2015 Buick Encore southbound on County Hwy. W when she failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an eastbound semi tractor trailer operated by Kenneth A. Beres, 33, of Weyerhaeuser. Stoner received fatal injuries from the crash and Beres sustained no known injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
