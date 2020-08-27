The Winter School Board voted 6-1 Monday, Aug. 24, on a plan to begin the new school year.
Middle school and high school students will report virtually for two weeks beginning Sept. 1, while the start of school for elementary students will be delayed up to two weeks.
Superintendent Andrew Grimm said that “After that delay we’re planning to have instruction in person if the (positive COVID-19) numbers continue to fall. We’re following the recommendation of the Sawyer County Public Health official.”
