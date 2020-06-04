Beginning June 1, the Winter Public Library is allowing access to the building by appointment only. Patrons should call the library and request an appointment to browse and checkout materials as well as access to the computers. Precautions and limitations have been put in place to help protect the staff and patrons during these uncertain times.
When patrons arrive for an appointment they should return books to the outside book drop, knock on the door for access to the building, and enter and follow the arrows. Masks are not required but strongly encouraged. Patrons may request a mask from the circulation desk. Staff will be masked as well. There will be a limit of two patrons for browsing materials and two patrons for computer use in each 25-minute time slot. Staff will announce when it is time to checkout. Staff will disinfect shelves and computer areas after each time slot.
Time slots are available every hour and half hour throughout normal hours of operation: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Wednesdays from 9:30-6:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Those who may be ill are asked to please stay home.
Curbside pickup will continue within the same time frames listed above.
Call and schedule an appointment. Fax and copy services are being reinstated, but appointments are also necessary for that service.
The library will not provide face-to-face programming this summer but will offer online programming for youth and adults, plus take-home activities. More information will be released later in June in regards to the online programming.
Call the library with any questions or to set up an appointment. Updates will also be available on Facebook and the library’s website, winterwislib.org. The library can be reached at 715-266-2144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.