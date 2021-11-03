William A. Swehla Jr., 59, of New Post died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
William “Bill” Arthur Swehla Jr. was born Nov. 14, 1961, in Chicago, the son of William Swehla Sr. and Constance “Connie” Tainter. After high school, at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill was honorably discharged and moved back home to the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, where he worked for LCO Housing Authority for 30 years. Bill lived the remainder of his life in New Post. He was known for an abundance of things, but one thing for sure is that he could light up a room, even on the cloudiest of days. Bill enjoyed boating on the Chippewa Flowage, four wheeling and spending time with family and friends. Most near and dear to his heart, he adored his grandchildren. Bill touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his father, Wilbur Corbine; son, Dylan Swehla; daughter, Candance (Francis Cooper Sr.) Swehla; grandchildren, Richard, Rayne, Reyauna, Francis Jr., Jolina and Amaris; brothers, Gary Clause Sr. and Herbert Clause; sister, Candice Wilbur; and many cousins, nieces, nephew aunts and uncles.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Constance “Connie” Corbine, and father, William Swehla Sr.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at New Post Community Center with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Gary Clause Jr., Wilbur Corbine, Anthony Gougé, Karl Kuykendall, Dean O’Shogay, Gary Tainter Jr., Debbie Valentin and Carrie Jean Wolfe.
Casket bearers were Gary Belille Jr., Eric Clause, Steven Clause, Francis Cooper Sr., John Cooper, Larry Kagigebi, Thomas Tainter Sr. and James Wolfe.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
