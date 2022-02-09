William R. Beard, 85, of Hayward passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
William Robert Beard was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Robert and Florence (Sykes) Beard. Bill was a member of the 1954 graduating class from Washington High School in Milwaukee. On Sept. 28, 1960, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge. While in the service, Bill earned the Good Conduct Medal and was stationed with the 785th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron. After his discharge he worked for Allis Chalmers and Falk Corp. doing manufacturing work. He then began work with North Central Airlines as a ticket and reservation agent in Minot, North Dakota, for four years. He moved to Roberts, Wisconsin, and took a job with Republic Airlines and worked in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Bill then began work as a metal shear operator for a plant manufacturing walk-in coolers and refrigeration in River Falls. After 25 years with the company Bill retired in 2000 and moved to Hayward. He enjoyed hunting, tying flies for fly fishing and photography.
Bill is survived by his close friends, Tom and Char Jones of Hayward, and Mary Kennedy of Old Town, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his dog, Rip.
A graveside service will be held for Bill at noon Monday, Feb. 7, at the Spider Lake Cemetery with Father David Neuschwander officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.