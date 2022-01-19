William Everett Schramm, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence in Stone Lake.
He was born May 12, 1935, in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne Schramm. They built a wonderful life for their family in Addison, Illinois, where Bill owned and operated two businesses before retiring to the shores of Lac Court Oreilles. A common phrase heard was “just call Bill” — everyone knew, whether they needed a tool, a buddy to go shooting with or just company on a ride, or if you needed to be pulled out of a ditch, Bill was the guy to call. Bill’s love of vintage snowmobiles and his classic boats was unrivaled. His joy for life and sharing was constant. Whether out trap shooting, making appetizers for friends or sharing his stories with everyone, he was a true legend!
In true “Twilight Time” fashion he joined the love of his life in heaven.
He will be missed but never forgotten.
William is survived by their children, Pamela (Stanley) Mosher, Scott Schramm, Jeffery (Carole) Schramm, Sandee (Jerry) Hendricks and Jennifer Schramm; his grandchildren, Christopher, Amylynn, Adam, Krystal (Eric), Christopher (Rachel), Zachery, Lauren, Ethan (Alessandra), JD, Jonathon (Toree), Jacob and Josh; his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Khloe, Ezekiel, Naomi, Hudson, Harlow, Stella and Charlotte, and awaiting the birth of his ninth great-grandchild; his brother, Eugene (Maryann) Schramm; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Association for Downs Syndrome, 1460 Renaissance Dr. Suite 102, Park Ridge, Illinois 60068.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.