William David Bauer, 75, of North Oaks, Minnesota, and Cable, passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2021.
Bill combined his engineering and legal education in a 40-year career as a patent attorney, where he counseled in both corporate and private practice settings. As an avid cross-country skier, Bill completed 30 American Birkebeiners and one Norway Birkebeiner. He was an enthusiastic traveler and skilled photographer. He enjoyed reading, the outdoors and relaxing on the porch watching the seasons unfold. He had a curious mind and was a lifelong learner. Nothing surpassed his love of his family.
Bill will be sadly missed by his wife and love of his life, Beverly; children, Matthew (Erin Costanzo) and Meredith; grandchildren, Chiara and Elliot; sister, Elizabeth (William) Morris; five in-law siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many other treasured family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Grace; and sister, Julia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.
Think snow!
