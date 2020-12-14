May 7, 1953 — December 2, 2020
William “Bill” Pfeifer of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, from COVID-19.
Bill was born May 7, 1953, in Hayward, the son of Oscar and Lucille (Poppe) Pfeifer. In 1971 Bill graduated from Hayward High School. On Dec. 4, 1976 at the First Congregational Church in Hayward, Bill married Jayne Cook. Bill served in the federal government for 33 years with the Department of Justice, as well as the U.S. Forest Service. Bill also served in the Air Force from 1971-1975 and subsequently the Army National Guard from 1980-2008, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Bill earned a number of awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Montana National Guard Distinguished Service Ribbon, and a Montana National Guard Outstanding Unit Ribbon. After his retirement from the U.S. Forest Service and ARNG he then taught contracting law courses for the Northwest Procurement Institute and Management Concepts, Inc.
Bill was also very involved in community service. He was very active in the Montana Lions. He and Jayne were instrumental in starting a Lions statewide vision screening program for the children of Montana. Bill served as the District 37A Governor. He was a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow and a lifetime member of Montana Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation. A fellow Lion said, “Bill was the Lion’s poster man. He could defuse any situation with a smile and a wink. He was wise beyond his years. Listened and thought before he talked.”
Bill was full of life, compassion, character, wisdom and, of course, he had an amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. He was loved by many.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jayne Cook Pfeifer; sisters, Luella Wendt, Charlotte (Jim) Robotham and Machele Pfeifer; and brother, John (Joyce) Pfeifer.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oscar and Lucille (Poppe) Pfeifer; brothers, Paul, Carl and Walter; sister, Yvonne McGuire; and his grandparents.
Due to COVID concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Hayward. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Bill’s name to either the Montana Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, Box 1925, Columbia Falls, MT 59912, or the Gallatin Empire Lions Foundation, Box 504, Bozeman, MT, 59912.
