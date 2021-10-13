William “Bill” McMahon Jr., 88, of Hayward passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born March 4, 1933, in Chicago, the son of William and Rose (Emma) McMahon. He was united in marriage to Barbara Grace Flint on Jan. 31, 1953. Bill proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He owned and operated a successful HVAC company in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, before being called to the great Northwoods. Bill’s next door business friend, Reggie Wolf, had built a resort up north (Tiger Musky), Bill took a trip up and fell in love with the Hayward area and the Chippewa Flowage. He and his wife vacationed there several years, with Bill having his dream of eventually moving there and the time finally arrived. He and Barbara built the Golden Fawn Resort from the ground up in 1972. He loved his life on the flowage, where he enjoyed the wildlife and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara McMahon of Hayward; his children, Laura McMahon of Houston, Texas, Karen (Don) Schnell of Canton, Georgia, William A. McMahon of Hayward and Kevin McMahon of Stevens Point; his grandchildren, Kristen, Katie and Nicole; his great-grandchildren, Julian and Colten; his brother, Gerald (Donna) McMahon of Huntley, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Lewis McMahon.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to Fishing Has No Boundaries, P.O. Box 175, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
