William Baker Jr., 80, of Lac Courte Oreilles, was called home Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
William Baker Jr. was born in Hayward June 10, 1941, the son of Louise O’Shogay and William “Bineshi” Baker Sr. William, known to all as Jr., was a lifelong resident of Lac Courte Oreilles. He attended New Post and Hayward schools where he played football. Jr.’s continuing education was spent at UW-Stevens Pointe and Mt. Senario College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology. He was the on-site manager of the Lac Courte Oreilles Cranberry Marsh from 1978 until his semi-retirement in 1993. Jr. went on to work at Jack Link’s and then spent his time as an over the road truck driver. He was a lover of watching westerns, NASCAR, Louis L’Amour novels, jigsaw puzzles and honkytonk music.
Although Jr. met his life partner in the early 1970s, they weren’t united in marriage until 2002. He laughingly wanted to be sure the love of his life, Pearl May Dunton, was the one. Which she was. Ask any family member, they will tell you an amazing story of true love and devotion. Their blended family is one of remarkable and sizable impression. He was a true family man, always putting family first.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pearl Baker; sons, Eugene Baker and Rick House; daughters, Linda House, Cheryl (Brian) Littlegeorge, Tina Place, Sharon House, Bonnie LeDoux, Regina Henry and Barbara Baker-LaRush; many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Gloria) O’Shogay; sister, Marie Kuykendall; and many nephews and nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise; daughter, Carolyn Isham; sons, Ernest House and Robert House; brother, Raymond O’Shogay; sister, Winona Baker; brother-in-law, Charles Kuykendall Sr.; son-in-law, Alan “Bodie” LaRush; grandsons, Adam LaRush, Walter House and Ernest House; granddaughter, Jennifer Miller; nephews, Charles L. Kuykendall Jr. and Douglas Baker; and great-grandchildren, Angel Pringle and Butterfly DeBrot.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at New Post Community Center with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in Chief Lake Indian Burial Grounds in Hayward. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Cesley Chavez, Adam Henry, Adarra House, Bobby House, Rick House Sr., Karl Kuykendall, Josh LeDoux, Ken Littlegeorge, Trenton Littlegeorge and Joseph O’Shogay.
Casket bearers were Eugene Baker, Eric Clause, Brian Diamond, Ethan Henry, William Kuykendall, Andrew LaRush, Anthony St. Germaine and William St. Germaine.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
