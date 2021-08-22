William Bagnall

August 25, 1931 — August 16, 2021
William A. Bagnall, 89, of Spider Lake passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
William Allen Bagnall was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Madison, the son of Lorne and Helen (Kull) Bagnall. He was raised in Lake Geneva and graduated from high school there. Bill joined the U.S. Navy on Oct. 16, 1950, and served during the Korean War. He was stationed at U.S. Naval Station, Guam, for most of his enlisted time. After serving his country for three years and nine months, Bill was honorably discharged with the Korean Service Medal, United Nation Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Bill returned to Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for several years before returning to work with his family at Mariondale Farms in Lake Geneva. The farm was named after Bill’s grandmother and was a dairy farm and dairy distributing business. Bill worked most of his years with the distribution part of the family business. On Feb. 18, 1958, Bill was joined in marriage to Grace Mary Kohler in Waukesha. They lived in Lake Geneva and Bill continued to work for Mariondale Farms. Bill then took a job with Dean Foods, where he worked for several years before retirement.
In 1999, Bill and Grace moved to their cabin on Teal Lake in Spider Lake Township. After a few weeks in retirement, Bill went back to work at Marketplace Foods in Hayward, and worked there until he was well into his 80s. Bill was an avid big game hunter in his early years and enjoyed traveling to numerous locations to chase elk, moose, big horn sheep and bear. Because of his hunting skills, he was asked to guide in Colorado, on horseback, one year taking his son, who shot a cinnamon bear at the age of 15. He also enjoyed fishing and playing tennis. Bill had a marvelous personality and was a man among men. He was loved dearly by his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his son, Robert Bagnall of Portage; daughter, Lynn Brown of Circleville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jenna (Ernest Esparza) Bagnall and Brian (Krista) Bagnall; significant other, Sharon O’Brien; one sister, Barbara Howard of Jackson Park, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace; and nephew, Bill Howard.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at noon Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Neuschwander officiating. A time of gathering for family and friends was held from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the church. Military honors were accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program and the Hayward American Legion Post 218.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hayward Regional Hospice or Northwoods Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with Bill’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
