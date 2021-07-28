Widespread Severe Storms Likely
From National Weather Station-Duluth

As of 8:06 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, the National Weather Station  in Duluth (NWSD) is forecasting widespread severe storms for our area this afternoon.

NWSD said severe thunderstorms are expected today that will start in the morning in central Minnesota impacting the Brainerd Lakes area in Minnesota to the Minnesota and Wisconsin border, and then a second round of storms is predicted to arrive this afternoon in northeast Minnesota and move southeast to northwest Wisconsin.

“Be sure to have a place for severe weather and multiple ways to receive warnings with these storms,” said NWSD.

