Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD... SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... At 244 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Clam Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near... Glidden around 300 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Day Lake and Morse. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.