MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has canceled all remaining games of the state girls basketball tournament, the boys sectional finals and next weekend's boys tournament because of coronavirus concerns.
The WIAA is following the lead of many professional, collegiate and high school associations who have postponed or canceled events as a result of the pandemic.
"I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you," Executive Director Dave Anderson said.
The WIAA was informed Thursday the Kohl Center would not be available for the tournament scheduled for March 19-21.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Meanwhile, Elmbrook schools are suspending classroom education and will take learning online because of the coronavirus.
The district is the first in the Milwaukee area to suspend in-person classes.
___
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
any professional, collegiate and high school associations who have postponed or canceled events as a result of the pandemic.
"I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you," Executive Director Dave Anderson said.
The WIAA was informed Thursday the Kohl Center would not be available for the tournament scheduled for March 19-21.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Meanwhile, Elmbrook schools are suspending classroom education and will take learning online because of the coronavirus.
The district is the first in the Milwaukee area to suspend in-person classes.
___
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.