Miss Snowflake

Rachyl Burzinski from Rock County is the 2022-23 Miss Snowflake for the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC).

 Photo by Cathy LaReau

The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) is the umbrella organization under which Wisconsin member clubs operate. With a current membership of 45,000 from over 600 snowmobile clubs, AWSC has come a long way since its 1969 inception with only 5 clubs.

Along with the growth of AWSC, snowmobiling also grew into a major economic driver in the winter tourism industry.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments