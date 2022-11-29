Weston Charles Rogers

Weston Charles Rogers, 16, of Medford, town of Browning, died Saturday, November 19.

He was born May 30, 2006 in Spooner to Daniel and Diana (Rudolph) Rogers. They lived in Stone Lake until Weston was in first grade, then the family moved to his mother’s hometown of Medford, where Weston was currently a junior at Medford High School.

