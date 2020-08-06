The Hayward Wesleyan Church will host a Memorial Blood Centers blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the church, located at 10655 Nyman Ave. in Hayward.

During the COVID-19 pandemic is it still safe to donate blood. Everyone participating in the blood drive will be masked. Homemade masks are acceptable and encouraged. 

Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and the northland. Appointments may be scheduled by emailing lexy.land@innovativeblood.org or by calling (or texting) (218) 591-3000.

The Blood Drive is sponsored by Peoples Bank Midwest, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Hayward Wesleyan Church.

