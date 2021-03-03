The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, along with other members of the Northern Waters Library Network (NWLN), is inviting library patrons to participate in the first Shelter-at-Home Showcase.
The showcase is asking library users at all 29 NWLN libraries to submit photos or videos of their accomplishments while under stay-at-home limits. It’s an opportunity to share with others projects completed while staying safe at home.
The submissions, which will help to document this historic time in our country, will become part of an online gallery.
Did you tackle a big organization project, or finally paint the living room, lose weight, or sew 500 masks? Some may have mastered a musical instrument, learned how to knit or binge-watched a record number of shows, or figured out how to bake the perfect loaf of sourdough bread. No accomplishment is too trivial or too brilliant.
Participants can email their accomplishment with their name, library name and a photo or video to activities@northernwaters.org. To see your neighbors accomplishments, visit docs.google.com/presentation/d/16RSWmTWyQxoXQxzCa20uGxhRVatlMmX3jtyiq8nzvOU/preview?slide=id.gb2425eb537_2_13.
For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161 or visit weisscommunitylibrary.com.
