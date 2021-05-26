Effective Tuesday, June 1, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will be open Monday through Friday for indoor service, but will continue to observe its current COVID-19 policy requiring library patrons and staff to wear a mask and use a hand sanitizer as they enter.
Library hours also have been adjusted to provide more consistent service: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. The library will continue to offer curbside pickup service on-demand during its open hours.
Library pandemic policies will remain in place at least until the library board meets June 8. If people do not have a mask, the library provides them near the entry at the “sanitation station.”
Those who prefer not to mask or enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup, it will be available during regular hours of operation; users must call the library to make an appointment. Curbside pickup now will now be located at the side door facing Highway 77.
Those arriving for pickup should either call the library at (715) 634-2161 from their car or ring the doorbell at the side door. Patrons will be asked to show a library card or I.D. to confirm the order.
The library meeting room will remain unavailable until later in the summer. The Used Book Room will be open Monday through Friday during regular library hours, with purchases made on the honor system (no change will be available).
For more information, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or call the library at (715) 634-2161.
